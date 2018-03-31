Gayle offers support to under-fire Aussie cricketers

Windies batting star Chris Gayle has taken to social media platform Twitter to offer support to under-fire Australian cricketers at the centre of the recent ball-tampering scandal.

Aussie’s captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned from all international and Australian domestic cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA) following their roles in the affair that has overshadowed their country’s Test series with South Africa, while Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

In addition to the punishment received the cricketers have been the subject of severe criticism in various circles, a few insisting the sanctions were not enough.

Gayle, who was himself the focus of the Australian media following controversial comments during the 2016 T20 Big Bash League campaign, believes both the sanctions and some of the criticism have gone a step too far.

In offering support to the players Gayle encouraged them to reflect and recover quickly, while also insisting the doors on his island home in Jamaica were wide open, should any of them wish to visit.

“Oi Oi Oi! It’s not my business but it’s done and dusted! I think 1 year is harsh! But to the 3 youngsters, Y’all gonna have to live with this – reflect quickly and know there’s a lot of life ahead so don’t stop here! Feel free to come see me in Jamaica anytime,” Gayle wrote on his official Twitter handle. (SportsMax)