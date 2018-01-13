Ganja farms with 25,000 plants destroyed- Police

Twenty-five-thousand (25,000) plants, ranging in heights from one foot to five feet have been photographed and destroyed by fire along with two camps and in excess of one hundred kilograms of dried cannabis at locations in the Berbice river.

This is according to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force, which said that officers on Friday conducted a drug eradication operation in “the Berbice River (DeVeldt and Tabali).”

According to the police no arrests were made.

However, it was outlined that investigators are currently in the process of tracing the ownership of the lands with a view of instituting changes.