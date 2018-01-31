Gang of 4 robs man near route 44 bus park

Police are now hunting four men who reportedly robbed a 27-year-old man of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara of his cellphone in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Longden Street, Stabroek, near the route 44 bus park.

According to information received, the victim identified as Rohan Persaud was proceeding north on the pavement along Longden Street, when he was confronted by four men- one of whom was armed with a handgun and another a knife.

The perpetrators then proceeded to relieve the victim of his mobile phone, before fleeing in a southern direction along the street.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 05:10hrs.

Police have since confirmed that several persons have been questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.