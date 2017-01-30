Gambling entity robbed of $1M by 6 armed men

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery of over $1M from a Superbet retailer location in Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, earlier today.

According to a source, employees from the gaming entity were making rounds, as they usually would to collect monies from other locations on the East Coast.

However, they were reportedly pounced on by six armed men who relieved them of the accumulated monies and fled the scene.

Inews was informed that the gaming entity is not ruling out the option that the robbery might be an “inside job.”

Meanwhile, police were reportedly reviewing CCTV footage as their investigations continue.