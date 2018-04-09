GABBFF Novices: Space Gym athletes take Mr Physique, Ms Bikini

…as Fitness 53’s Persaud won the Bantamweight category

Body building once again attracted and dazzled followers as the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Fitness Express 2018 Novices Championships was staged on Sunday at the Cultural Centre.

The night saw Space Gym’s Tariq Dakhil claim the Mr Physique title while gym mate Diciula DeSouza was crowned Ms Bikini.

Dakhil finished ahead of Renaldo Caldeira (Space) while Xavier Kiton of Fitness 53 finished third. Onai Vasconcellous, Nevon Pinketon, Vishno Pancharan and Donald Lindie rounded out the other positions, in that order.

DeSouza finished ahead of Angelia Barrows (Space) and Jennifer Gordon (Fitness Paradise) who were second and third. The other competitors were Abigial Adams, Inderia Moore, Letitia Daniels and Kristen Odie.

Fitness 53’s Sundarshanandan Persaud won the Bantamweight category ahead of Pierre Wagner and Vishnu Ramcharran.

GDF’s Odwin Yansen and Donston Richmond finished first and second, being the only participants in the Welterweight category.

The Junior category also had only two competitors and was won by Vishnu Ramcharran while Leakram Seawaran was second.

Light Middleweight Fabian Roza and Master’s Allan Savory were adjudged victors of their divisions as they were the only entrants. (Kizan Brumell)