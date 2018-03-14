Fugitive wanted in the US for murder of Guyanese caught by cops at Liliendaal

… make-up artist ‘Lola’ in custody for harbouring suspect

A fugitive who was wanted for the December 11, 2011, murder of Guyanese Kieth Frank in Richmond Hill, New York was on Wednesday morning apprehended in the vicinity of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force which commenced since January 31, 2018, after an arrest warrant was issued by the United States of America, resulted in Troy Anthony Thomas of 32nd Street, South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, being arrested at around 02:00hrs in Guyana.

Meanwhile, make-up artiste and social media personality Lolita “Lola” Callendar of East Ruimveldt, who police had wanted for threatening behaviour, and for reportedly harbouring the fugitive has also been arrested.

According to reports received, Thomas was being hunted by the New York Police Department, and a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Frank after an altercation outside of a South Richmond Hill party.

It was then disclosed by US law enforcement agents that Thomas had fled the country to Canada within hours of his alleged crime.

Shortly after, the man reportedly traveled to Guyana before the wanted bulletin which was issued by the US had reached Interpol.

He will likely be extradited to US to face charges for the crime he is accused of committing.