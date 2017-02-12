Friendly swim turns deadly as teen drowns at Seawall

A teenager is now dead after he jumped into the Atlantic Ocean and drowned during the late hours of this afternoon.

According to reports reaching Inews, the teen identified as Nicholas Sooklall of Ogle, East Coast Demerara and his friends went for a friendly swim at the Seawalls. However, after they plunged into the water, the tide took Sooklall out farther than expected, and he reportedly was unable to swim to the surface.

After his friends realized something was amiss, since Sooklall wasn’t surfacing, they raised an alarm. Public spirited persons rushed to the teen’s assistance and were able to recover the lad.

However, they were unable to revive him after dragging him out of the water.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Sooklall’s friends are presently being questioned by Police and investigations continue.