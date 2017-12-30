Four Senior Counsel appointments for new year

The Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) has announced the ascension of four (4) attorneys-at-law to the post of Senior Counsel for the new year.

According to the MOTP, President David Granger,”having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law,” appointed Kalam Azad Juman Yassin, Fitz Le Roy Peters, Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Ms Josephine Whitehead as Senior Counsel with effect from January 1, 2018.

In January of 2017, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine long standing attorneys to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.