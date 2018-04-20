Four orphanages get $1M for self-sustaining projects

Giving a voice to the voiceless, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tesouro Resources, Dean Hassan, on Thursday, presented four orphanages grants valuing a minimum of $1M for the establishment and development of sustainable initiatives.

Those who received grants, were St. Ann’s, St. John Bosco, the Joshua House Children Centre and Shaheed Boys and Girls orphanages through Hassan’s recent initiative, “Dean Hassan Giving Voices Grants.”

In brief remarks, PR consultant for Tesouro Resources, Alex Graham explained that the grant programme aims to develop the framework for Hassan’s sustained support to the organisations, whilst also creating leverage for creativity and innovation, thereby allowing the organisations to become self-sustaining.

“Each organisation has the responsibility to determine on their own what resources they require and how to use these resources to benefit those who are part of their institution. This is the beginning of the process where the organisations will continue to move forward to develop other programmes that are themselves sustainable,” Graham explained. He noted that this will, in turn, help his company to broaden their horizon to provide the same services to other groups or associations, once the initiative becomes self-sustaining.

The rules and regulations stipulated with is the receipt of the money is that a minimum of 80 percent of the funds must be spent directly on the project with the remaining 20 percent will go towards administration. The programme is not a competition and each institution could qualifiy, according to Graham.

He explained that more of these grants will continue into 2019 and 2020 for institutions that design a sustainable and ‘repeatable’ programme.

Hassan thanked the organisations for coming on broad and establishing their plans that will benefit the young children in the homes. He said that the initiative is his way of giving back.

“When you are in the position to reach out to someone who is less fortunate to help, you do it and as long we are in the position to assist we will. We are here to assist moving forward and we invite others to join,” Hassan said.

He further added “Guyana has immense wealth and the magnitude of which cannot be comprehended. Soon the government will be in the position to assist at the levels that we would not be able to but until then we will do the best we can.”

St. Ann’s grant provides psychological interventions targetting 15 children for 12 sessions; St. John Bosco for 20 double bunk beds; Joshua House Children Centre for the refurbishment of the kitchen and outdoor recreational equipment valuing $1.2M and Shaheed Boys and Girls orphanage for two computer laboratories valuing $1.2M. The Shaheed Boys and Girls orphanage also received a $25,000 gift certificate compliments of Starr Computer.