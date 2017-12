Four males are currently in custody after ranks from the Major Crime Investigations Unit of the Guyana Police Force busted them with approximately one hundred and twenty-five (125) pounds of compressed cannabis.

The men who were held up in a house at Third and Albert Streets, Alberttown were, according to the Police in a statement, set up in a “ sting operation” on Wednesday around 10:30hrs at the said location and caught with the illicit drugs.

Investigations are currently ongoing.