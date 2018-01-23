Four gunned down in 24 hours in T&T

…man slain in hold-up at family supermarket

(Trinidad Express) January has just under eight days left until it ends, and the murder toll seems to be barrelling towards one of the “bloodiest” months in seven years.

As it stands, four murders recorded over a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday have pushed the murder toll up to 45 – just a few short of the 52 homicides recorded at the end of January 2017.

The deceased from these latest incidents have been identified as 22-year-old Shaquille Nichols, 30-year-old Derrick Lumpress, 36-year-old Andy Bailey, and 39-year-old Franklyn Wong.

The latest incident took place about 11.15 a.m. yesterday at Wong’s Supermarket at the corner of St Lucien Road and Majuba Cross Road, Diego Martin.