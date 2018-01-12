Former SWAT Head sent on leave as file sent for legal advice- Police

Police Public Relations and Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, has confirmed that the investigation into former head of the Special Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) Unit , Deputy Superintendent, Mootie Dookie, over allegations of alcohol smuggling has been completed and the file sent for legal advice.

Moreover, according to Ramlakhan, effective January 11, 2018, “ Deputy superintendent M. Dookie who was posted (temporarily) to the Strategic Planning Unit has proceeded on his annual vacation leave, to which he is entitled.”

On December 31, 2017, Dookie was taken into police custody at the Whim Police Station and placed under close arrest after 30 cases of illegal whiskey were discovered in a minibus in which he was travelling.

The discovery was made when officers stopped the minibus on the Whim Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, to conduct a routine search.

Dookie reportedly told the police that there were only ten cases of whiskey but a search later unveiled that there were actually 30 cases.

A police source had informed this publication that “Dookie was not able to provide us with all the necessary documentation but was insisting that there was no wrongdoing on his part. We have questioned the driver of the minibus too. He said the alcohol was to be used at a party”, the source related.

After allegations of the incident surfaced, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan was quoted in sections of the media calling for the Dookie to be dismissed from the Force.

Dookie was only appointed to the post for three months following the dismissal of his predecessor, Lonsdale Withrite.

Withrite was relieved of his duties on October 4, 2017, two days after allegedly being robbed of his service weapon, sixteen live rounds of ammunition and his motorcar, while in the company of a female friend on the Kitty Seawall.

Assistant Superintendent, Amit Dass has since been placed at the helm of the SWAT Unit.