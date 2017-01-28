Former Nigerian Judge appointed consultant at Legal Affairs Ministry

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Legal Affairs Ministry has appointed former Nigerian Judge, Justice Abdullahi Zuru, as a consultant in the Parliamentary Drafting Division of the Ministry.

Justice Zuru is an expert legislative drafter and even worked on the 2010 revised Laws of Guyana, by correcting errors and omissions made.

A national of Nigeria, Justice Zuru completed both his secondary and university education there and then graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law, LLB (Hons). In 1978, he was called to the Nigerian Bar and enrolled as a Barrister and Advocate of Nigeria. In 1981, Justice Zuru proceeded to the University of Ottawa and obtained a Diploma in Legislative Drafting in 1982. Following that, in 1983, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Legislation (LLM) from the same University and was admitted to the Canadian Bar.

On his return to Nigeria in 1984, Justice Zuru was appointed Secretary to the Law Reform Commission, Sokoto State, Nigeria. In 1990, he was promoted to the post of Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Sokoto State, Nigeria.

In 1992, Justice Abdullahi Zuru was appointed a Judge of the High Court, Kebbi State, Nigeria. Then in 1998, the Government of Zanzibar, Tanzania recruited him as its pioneer Chairman of the Law Reform Commission. During his tenure, the entire laws of Zanzibar were revised.

Justice Zuru subsequently moved to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat as a Legislative Drafting and Law Revision Consultant to the Member States of the organization.