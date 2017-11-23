Former junior Agriculture Minister, Region 2 Chairman passes on

Former Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture and Regional Chairman for Region Two Alli Baksh passed away on Thursday around 12:55 hours. He died at his Cotton Field home after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 70 years old at his time of death.

The father of four served as Regional Chairman for over 15 years and under his stewardship achieved many things for the Region. During his time as Regional Chairman he managed to bring a branch of the Guyana School of Agriculture to Essequibo, establish the Essequibo Technical Institute as well as provide a place for Amerindians whenever they visited the Essequibo Coast.

Baksh served faithfully as an executive member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) as well as a Member of Parliament.

The PPP has since expressed its condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Relatives who spoke with this publication said even as Baksh was home he had the country’s welfare at heart and would usually run through the daily newspapers to see what was happening.

Another relative said he was a true believer of Islam and as such used the teachings to serve others.

Baksh’s brother- in- law Shankar Persaud, described him as a very understanding and courageous individual. Several well wishers from different districts along Essequibo Coast also extended condolences to his relatives. Many of them still remember some of his teachings and said that memories of him will forever live on.

Baksh also served as a Justice of Peace and counsel to many families. (Indrawattie Natram)