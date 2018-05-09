Former health ministry worker acquitted on one count of child rape

A North Ruimveldt, Georgetown man was earlier today (Wednesday), freed on one count of sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy who claimed that the accused had anal sex with him at the National Park between June 21 and June 22, 2015.

Esaun Abrams, 38, who was employed at the Ministry of Public Health at the time he was charged last year, always maintained that he was innocent and was sobbing uncontrollably from the prisoner’s dock when a jury proportion of 10-2 found him not guilty.

However, presiding Judge, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow informed the accused that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will determine if he will face another trial following the jury being unable to decide on a second count which stated that he raped the same lad between July 1 and 25, 2015.