Former Buxton/Foulis NDC Chairman charged with cultivating marijuana

A former Chairman of the Buxton-Foulis Neighbouring Democratic Council (NDC) who was allegedly caught by investigators cultivating marijuana in his yard was on Tuesday charged with the offence.

Randolph Blair appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before presiding Magistrate Peter Hugh and had the charge read to him.

He denied that on March 9, 2018, at Buxton he was found to be cultivating the illegal plants in his yard.

Blair was however, granted $150,000 bail and is expected to return to Court later this month.

Reports surrounding the charges laid against him revealed that ranks of the “C” Division received a tip informing them of the activities of Blair.

As such, the lawmen launched an operation in the said area. On the day of Blair’s arrest, the ranks reportedly swooped down at the former Chairman’s farm where the discovery was reportedly made.

Marijuana plants as well as seedlings were reportedly found in buckets. Blair who was present was held and taken into custody where he was later charged.