Force investigating drowning death of Police Corporal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Police Corporal 16825 Balgrave Bartholomew, 39, of Itaballi, Mazaruni, who was stationed at Ekeruku Police Outpost.

The incident reportedly occurred about 20:45hrs last evening in the Ekeruku River, Mazaruni.

According to the Police, investigations so far, have revealed that Corporal Bartholomew, his colleague Constable Travis Bess and miner Devon Williams, of Annandale, ECD, were returning from a river patrol duty in a wooden craft, captained by Devon Williams.

As they were mid-way in the river, the craft began to take in water from the bow and quickly sank. Bess and Williams managed to swim to shore but Cpl. Bartholomew was unsuccessful.

An alarm was raised and a search team comprising of residents combed the area and his lifeless body was found about 10:00hrs this morning, in the said river.

Inews understands that the body of Corporal Bartholomew has been transported to Bartica Hospital Mortuary for a post mortem examination tomorrow .