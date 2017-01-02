Footballer stabbed over unclaimed firecracker

A Guyanese Football player is now in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being stabbed on New Year’s morning at South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown.

According to reports, Dellon Lanferman, 21, attached to the Guyana Alpha United Football Club was involved in an argument with another man at minutes into the New Year.

The man allegedly hurled accusations that Lanferman tossed a firecracker at him, and the Football player reportedly denied this claim.

However, Inews was informed that the man refused to believe Lanferman and in a fit of rage stabbed him once to his back.

Efforts to make contact with the Police for information as to whether the suspect was apprehended, proved futile.