Footballer charged with attempted murder of rival

A footballer who allegedly used a broken bottle to stab a member of an opposing team found himself before the Chief Magistrate charged with the indictable offence.

Jillian Knox, 25, of Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Keith Dalton with intent to murder him on April 11, 2018 at Coverden, EBD.

According to the facts of the matter presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, the two men who play for opposing teams had a misunderstanding on the day in question.

As such, an altercation ensued when Knox allegedly broke a bottle and dealt Dalton a stab to his right side.

Dalton was rushed to the hospital where he was hospitalised for three days.

Bail was not objected to and was granted in the sum of $250,000. Knox was ordered to report to the Timehri Police Station every other Friday until the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the matter.

He was also ordered by Magistrate Ann McLennan to stay 50 feet away from the Virtual Complainant (VC) and witnesses in the matter.

Knox is expected to make his next appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on April 30, 2018.