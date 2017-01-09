Food & Drug refuses entry to ‘adulterated’ children’s milk from Bahrain

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (G A-FDD) has refused entry into Guyana, a 20 foot container, containing seven thousand two hundred (7200) cases, (x 24 boxes, at 125ml) of Awal Junior Milk (Strawberry Banana and Chocolate flavours) which were being imported from Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to the GA-FDD samples of the milk were submitted to the Department for examination on the December 22, 2016 and it was revealed that the milk “is adulterated with vegetable oil and contains 1.5 per cent milk fat and not the recommended 2 .5 per cent milk fat in accordance with the provisions for “Flavoured Milk” as prescribed for in the Food and Drug Regulations-Division Five (5) Dairy Products, Regulation 12. This is also prohibited according to the Laws of Guyana, Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:04 Part (ll) Section 7 on food standard.”

The Drug Department said that consent to grant entry of the product into Guyana for consumers to use, particularly children, was not granted as prescribed for in Part 1 of the Food and Drug Regulations.

It was noted that the Head of the Customs Department and the importer of the milk were officially notified of the Department’s actions based on the Inspectors’ report.

According to GA-FDD they will put mechanisms in place throughout the Region to ensure that the product is not in circulation.

The Department says it is advising all importers to “ensure written approval is obtained from the Department prior to the introduction of any new foods, drugs, cosmetics and / or medical Devices as is required according to the Food and Drug Act chapter 3 4:03 Section 22 (II) & (Ill) and Section 3 2 ( ll ) and also the Food and Drug Regulations, regulations 11,12 and 13.”