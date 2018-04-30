Fmr taxi driver accused of stealing $500,000 in goods charged 2 years later

A man accused of stealing $500, 000 worth of groceries in 2016 found himself before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman after he was caught by Police earlier this month.

Micheal Boodhoo, 58, of Coven Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied that on December 23, 2016 at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown he stole 2 boxes containing foods and beverages valued approximately $500,000 property of Lisa MacDonald.

The Police Prosecutor told the Court that on the day of the incident, Boodhoo, who is now a dredge owner but was previously a taxi driver, was hired by the Virtual Complainant (VC).

The woman, he said, purchased the goods, loaded the defendant’s taxi and proceeded to Avenue of the Republic. However, upon her arrival there, she began to unload the goods and while doing so the woman reportedly went use the washroom and when she returned, the defendant, his car and her goods were nowhere to be found.

The matter was reported to the Police but it wasn’t until this month that the VC saw the accused and pointed him out to the Police.

As such, Boodhoo was arrested and charged with the offence.

His Attorney, George Thomas made an application for his client to be granted his pre-trial liberty noting that he is willing to lodge his passport if necessary and to report to the Police Station.

Boodhoo was granted $160,000 bail and is expected to return to Court on May 14, 2018 for statements.