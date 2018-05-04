Fmr deputy GM of GRDB moving to High Court to quash “fraudulent omission” charges

Almost one year after six former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) members were arrested and subsequently charged with “fraudulent omission” from the company’s ledger, Deputy General Manager (GM) of the GRDB, Madanlall Ricky Ramraj, one of the accused, will be moving to the High Court later this month to have the case quashed.

Ramraj, the applicant, will be represented by Attorney-at-law and former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, while the respondent is Attorney General Basil Williams.

According to the court documents seen by this online publication, an application was fixed for hearing before Justice Navindra Singh on May 25, 2018 at 9:00am for “an order for a permanent stay of proceedings, or an order quashing, vacating or setting aside the charges of Fraudulent Omission [case] pending before Georgetown Magistrates’ Court 2 in the Georgetown Magisterial District.”

Moreover, the application outlines that the impetus for the stay stems from the “failure of the Prosecution to disclose a copy of the Forensic Audit Report on the Guyana Rice Development Board prepared by Nigel Hinds, Forensic Auditor, which formed the basis for certain investigations launched by the Special Organised Crime Unite (SOCU), as a result of which the Applicant was charged for the offence of Fraudulent Omission… to the Applicant or to the legal representative of the Applicant, constitutes a violation of Article 144 of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, more particularly, the right of the Applicant to be afforded facilities for the preparation of his defence and other protections of the law secured under and guaranteed by the said Article 144.”

On May 19, 2017 Ramraj, former GRDB General Manager, Jagnarine Singh, Badrie Persaud; former Deputy Permanent Secretary (Finance) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Prema Roopnarine, PPP Parliamentarian, Nigel Dharamlall and head of the Rice Producers Association, Dharamkumar Seeraj were summoned by SOCU for questioning in relation to the GRDB’s operations from the years 2011 and 2015.

They were later that day charged and bailed for fraudulent omission of records with regards to the PetroCaribe Fund.

The charge read that between 2011 and 2012, the former employees, on 17 occasions, failed to make proper entry into the company’s register and between the same period, they, with intent to defraud, omitted or concurred to be omitted $8.5M from the general ledger of the GRDB knowing same to be against the organisation’s operating procedures.

The Opposition has since expressed strongly that SOCU is being used as a tool to continue the witch hunting of political opponents, and it’s being diverted from its intended purpose.