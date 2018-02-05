Fmr City Constabulary officer accused of rape remanded

The Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary who was accused to engaging in sexual activities with a minor was on Monday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Clifton Pellew was not required to plead to the charge which stated that the act was committed on August 15, 2017, while the 15-year-old victim was in his custody.

The accused was remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on February 14, 2018.

This publication had reported that at some point during his detention for reasons unknown, the minor was transferred to the Regent Street Outpost where the alleged incident occurred.

Officer Quacy Baveghems had reportedly informed his superior of the act, claiming that he had witnessed it. However, as an investigation began into the matter, it was discovered that Baveghems did not make a written entry of the incident in the station diary.

Pellew and Baveghems were fired, after receiving a letter signed by the Town Clerk.

Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase-Greene had said that the decision to dismiss the officers came following the discovery of new evidence.

“There were some additional information that was brought to the council’s attention and some video tapings. Based on those video tapes, and even though it was still an alleged allegation, in the best interest of the Constabulary and the Organization the Town Clerk as administrator of the city of Georgetown would have dismissed them both,” Chase-Greene added.

The matter was subsequently transferred to the Police who sought legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This publication was told that after reviewing the file, the DPP has advised that Pellew be charged with the rape of a child under the age of 16 years.