Floating body found at Tarla Dam identified

Police have positively identified the man whose lifeless body was found floating in a trench at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara on Monday.

The dead man is 35-year-old Dhaniram Jaikarran of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

According to Police ‘D’ Division Commander, Leslie James, Jaikarran was identified by his brother Kapil Deo Jaikarran who told ranks that he last saw his brother on February 20, 2017.

The deceased is said to be an alcoholic.

Investigations to disclose how the man died, continues.

Inews had previously reported that the dead man’s body was seen floating in a nearby trench, by two school aged children who quickly informed their mother. The woman in turn raised an alert and the police were called in.

He was found clad in a long blue jeans and a white vest. (Ramona Luthi)