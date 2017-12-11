Five arrested for murder of Qualfon receptionist

Police say five male suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Ranella Benfield, 18 years, of 99 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, ECD.

According to the Police, the woman’s body was found about 0700h today at the Triumph Cemetery with her face smashed.

The victim, who worked as a telephone receptionist for Qualfon Call Center at the Goedverwagting location, was last seen alive about 1800h. on Saturday last by her colleagues.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.