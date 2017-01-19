Court Fisherman jailed for one month for lashing wife’s head 9

Khemraj Gildharie of Richmond, Essequibo Coast, was on Wednesday sent to prison for one month for hitting his wife. He made his first appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court. The charge states that on January 15, he unlawfully assaulted his wife. He pleaded guilty to the charge and told the Magistrate he was sorry for his actions. According to the facts presented, around 19:00hrs on the day in question, the defendant came home with a bottle of wine, which his wife asked him not to drink. He then took a piece of wood and dealt the woman a blow to her head after an argument ensued.

The father of three admitted that it was a mistake and assured that it would not happen again. Magistrate Bess told him that it was wrong to hit a woman; and as such, he has to spend one month in prison.

He also told Gildharie that after serving the time, he should realise that women are important and should be respected at all times.