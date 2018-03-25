Fisherman critical after stabbing

A fisherman is now in a critical condition at the Mabaruma Hospital after he was stabbed about his body following an argument with a man he was said to be imbibing with.

The victim, Henry Santiago of Smith Creek, Barim River was stabbed by 22 year old Romel Marks at around 23:30hrs on Saturday night.

According to reports, the two men were consuming alcohol when Santiago took up a cutlass and chopped Marks on his right foot.

Marks retaliated by breaking a bottle stabbing the victim to his right abdomen and several times to his right hand.

Santiago was picked up and rushed to the hospital while Marks has since been taken into Police custody.