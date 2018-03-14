Fisherman charged with hijacking, piracy remanded

A Corentyne fisherman was on Wednesday arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to charges of hijacking and piracy.

It was alleged that on February 19, 2018, 40-year-old Shameer Shariff armed with two firearms and a cutlass, pillaged a boat titled ‘Ana Teresa’ property of Vickash Balkisson.

The court heard that in the process of looting the boat, Shariff allegedly stole a 75 Yamaha outboard engine valued $2M, 500 pounds of seine valued $2M, two power master batteries valued $60,000, eleven 45 plastic drums of gasoline valued $450,000 and food items valued $150,000. Amounting to the sum of $4,660,000, property of Vickash Balkisson.

The Police Prosecution objected to bail based on the seriousness of the man’s offence. His use of guns were highlighted along with the fact that Shariff has been fingered in several other investigations that are ongoing.

As such, Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus refused bail and Shariff was remanded to prison.

He is scheduled to return to the Springlands Magistrates’ Court on March, 20.