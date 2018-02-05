Fish vendor remanded for cannabis possession

A fish vendor who was found with a small quantity of cannabis at the Stabroek Market square was today (Monday) remanded to prison for the offense.

Forty-two-year-old Troy Nedd of Charlestown, Georgetown denied that on February 7 2018, he was found with 27.4 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore objected to bail as the accused reportedly gave two different addresses to the police.

Moore disclosed the facts of the case which revealed that Nedd was caught by Police of the City Constabulary with the cannabis in his pocket.

He was remanded to prison and will return to Court soon.