Alleged First Lady impersonator, fraudster remanded

A man who allegedly impersonated Guyana’s First Lady Sandra Granger and contacted people via telephone and emails in order to get them to donate thousands of dollars to a scholarship fund was remanded today when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

The alleged fraudster is facing over 3 years in jail on each fraud charge if found guilty. He has been identified as Muhammed Ali.

The court heard that on April 23 2017, he obtained 12 pennyweights of gold, worth $139,000 after allegedly collecting the sum of $30, 000 worth in Digicel and GTT phone cards on the previous day.

He repeated the act between the April 1 and April 30th at Potaro River, this time obtaining $30,000 from Bhagwati Singh in order to grant her a scholarship. He denied all of the allegations.

The case was adjourned and transferred to the Chief Magistrate but not before the accused requested to meet the real First Lady.