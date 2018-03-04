First ever Drum Fest 2018 to be held in June

The sounds of the drums will come alive with great pump and ceremony this June as the first ever “Drum Fest 2018” will be held in Guyana which will see drummers of our many different cultures vying for a chance to win some $1.5M in cash and prizes while relishing in the heritage of our country.

Initiated by the CFW Entertainment, the fest is being brought to the platter out of the need for greater and more impacting recognition for the art of drumming in Guyana.

Drum Fest 2018 is also geared at bringing all drummers in Guyana together in unity while ensuring that the tradition stays alive.

New talents will be discovered and unleashed while the art of drumming will be promoted and revitalised as drummers from as little as 5 years old is expected to perform.

Steel pan, Tassa, African drums would be expected out of groups such as African Amazon, Otishka, Den Amstel Drumming Group, Fodoko Players and many more.

According to the Public Relations officer of the event, Alex Wayne, drummer is not only of importance to our culture but also should be taken to the next level in Guyana.

The Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG) is in full support of the venture and will be a major sponsor of same.