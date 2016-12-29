First ever Digital Wealth Summit to show patrons how to earn money online

The Masterclass Institute is hosting Guyana’s first ever Digital Wealth Summit, on February 4th, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston Georgetown at 1:00PM.

Its founder, Dr Rosh Khan, and his team will be showing attendees exactly how to use basic technology (i.e., phones, laptops, internet) to create entirely new online revenue streams and how to increase revenue for existing business.

One of event’s key highlights will be a presentation on how entrepreneurs (or aspiring entrepreneurs) can “make a Million Dollars (GYD) in a single day”. Added to that, digital marketers from around the world, will be teaching the attendees how to “make money online” – including the World’s number 1 Internet Marketer, Chris Farrell.

According to Khan, “with technology rapidly evolving, it is absolutely vital that more Guyanese understand all the elements to creating digital profits by tapping into the global demand for virtual service, hence, the purpose of the Summit.”

Given that this is a ticketed event, seats will be limited as complimentary tickets are available. In order to secure a ticket, interested persons can visit www.masterclassinstitute.online/ticket or www.roshkhan.com/ticket.

Khan says he has worked in digital media for the last 5 years, working with global companies such as Starbucks, Armani Exchange, FORD Motor Company, and other Fortune 500’s. He also has also served local clients that include, Bounty Supermarkets, Parliament of Guyana, IPED, Ansa Mcal, Southland International, and the Ministry of Business among others.