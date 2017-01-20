Fire scare at GRA head office on Camp Street

A fire scare at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) this morning had staffers and customers assembled on the road outside of the building on Camp Street in Georgetown. Staffers at GRA said smoke was in the building and they were not sure where it was emanating from. The Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) were subsequently called in and they reportedly arrived quickly on the scene. Staffers and customers were seen re-entering the building a short while after when they were given the ‘all-clear’ from GPL and GFS.

Below are a few scenes captured outside GRA this morning by INews roving photographer, Carl Croker