Fire rips through bakery in Buxton

A business owner is now counting millions in losses after fire ripped through his Buxton, East Coast Demerara business during the wee hours of this morning.

Reports received indicate that the fire started at minutes after midnight, in the upper flat of the two storey wooden and concrete structure which housed Benjamin’s Home made Bakery.

Eyewitnesses reported that they noticed smoke coming from the building and quickly alerted the Guyana Fire Service.

Inews understands that even though the fire service responded promptly, the wooden parts of the structure were completely destroyed while the concrete extension on the lower flat of the building was scorched, but left standing.

Other details surrounding the incident remains sketchy, and efforts to contact the Fire Cheif proved futile.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.