Fire razes Robb Street business

A businessman is now counting his losses after a fire razed the upper flat of his four storey entity on Robb Street, between Camp and Alexander Streets this morning.

The owner of the business was not on the scene at the time that Inews arrived, however, another businessman, who owned a store next to the burning building, relayed that three men were using a welding machine on the upper flat of the four storey building.

Reports are that the generator which was being used to power the machine blew and burst into flames.

Inews was informed that instead of outing the fire, the three men reportedly ran away from the scene.

According to the neighbouring businessman“when the smoke start come through the ceiling then everybody get to understand is a fire, then I get a call and I came down.”



Meanwhile, Police “A” Division Commander, relayed to media operatives that the fire was reported at around 09:15hrs, and the area was immediately contained so as to allow the Guyana Fire Service to extinguish the fire.

An investigation has been launched.