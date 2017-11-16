Fire of unknown origin destroys two buildings in Berbice

Investigations are presently ongoing into the circumstances surrounding a fire in the Number 70 Village, Berbice on Wednesday evening which completely destroyed two wooden structures.

This is according to acting Police “B” Division Commander, Linden Alves on Thursday during a telephone interview with INews.

According to information received, the fire-of unknown origin- reportedly began at around 19:30hrs. This publication understands that the blaze started in the lower flat of a supermarket where the entity’s bond is said to be located.

The fire quickly spread and eventually resulted in another wooden house nearby being caught.

Presently, this online publication has been unable to verify whether anyone resided in the home. However, no one was reportedly injured as a result of the disastrous blaze.

Millions are estimated to have been lost.