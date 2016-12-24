Home latest news Fire leaves Firefighter homeless for Christmas
Fire leaves Firefighter homeless for Christmas
A fireman, Troyden Williamson, attached to the New Amsterdam Fire Service is now homeless and counting his losses after his home was engulfed in...
Jagdeo to Govt: Implement every measure necessary to bring flood relief
Reports from an initial 'on the ground' assessment on the effects of heavy rainfall that occurred over the past 12 hours have been made...
MPI says 2 pumps are down, working with City Engineer to mitigate flooding
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) is reporting that the Lamaha Street and River View pumps are down. This was discovered by a team,...
T&T authorities launch mobile anti-crime app
(Trinidad Guardian) Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams says a mobile app launched yesterday was a “dream come true” for the police service. The app, which...
Phil Simmons appointed Patriots head coach
(CMC) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots made their second bombshell announcement yesterday, disclosing that they have appointed Phil Simmons to be head coach for...
Brathwaite’s T20 World Cup-winning knock hailed by ICC
(CMC) Carlos Brathwaite was voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance-of-the-Year for 2016 for his magical innings that won West Indies the T20 World...
Chinese media alarmed at Trump trade adviser, warn of U.S. showdown
(Reuters) Chinese state media on Friday expressed alarm and warned of a "showdown with the U.S." after President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an...
City, several other areas across country flooded
Several sections of the City and other areas across the country are presently under flood waters due to heavy rains which started early this...
GRA says importers, auto dealers subverting ban on vehicles 8 years and over
-Authority says there will be no exception to the law going forward The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says It has observed that several importers of...
MOTP sugar protest part of wider action happening across industry- GAWU
... accusing Govt of “discrimination” as no bonuses or salary increases approved Sugar workers along with officials of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union...