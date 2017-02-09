Fire in Agricola leaves 5 homeless

A massive Agricola fire during the late hours of this afternoon has left at least five persons homeless, including three young children.

The owner of the home was too traumatized to speak, however Inews was informed that he lives with his wife, Mikisha Marcus, and their three children in the fourth Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara home.

According to neighbours, at the time of the fire, only the owner’s wife and children were home. They managed to escape unharmed.

There were visible signs of damage on the walls of the neighbouring house. Electrical wires were also said to be on fire at the time of the incident.

Details of how the fire began are still sketchy, and fire fighters were seen trying to contain the massive blaze. (Ramona Luthi)