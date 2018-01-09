Fire destroys Schoonord house, over $10M in losses

A Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD) house was on Tuesday afternoon gutted by a fire.

The fire, reportedly of an unknown origin, started in the top flat of the two storey concrete house at around 13:45hrs.

According to reports received, the owner of the Schoonord house, Angela Car, was making her way home when she noticed thick smoke emanating from her property.

The woman reportedly sounded an alarm, alerting villagers of the fire.

As such a bucket brigade was started and the fire service was called.

However, when the fire service arrived at the scene, the property was almost completely destroyed.

Car subsequently relayed to INews that most of her furniture from the house was completely burnt, leaving her with millions in losses.

An investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)