Fire Fest Fan Appreciation show set for Tuschen Ground

Obama: I could’ve won this year’s election
By Kevin Lipak, CNN Arguing that Americans still subscribe to his vision of progressive change, President Barack Obama asserted in an interview recently he could...
Germany evacuates 50,000 people on Christmas to defuse massive bomb
(CNN) More than 50,000 people had to be evacuated from a city in south Germany on Christmas Day after a 1.8-ton World War II...
Tributes pour in for pop superstar George Michael
(BBC) Tributes have poured in from across the world for singer George Michael, who has died at his home at the age of 53. Former...
All roads will lead to the Tuschen Community Centre Ground, East Bank Essequibo today (Boxing Day) for Fire Fest’s Appreciation Day Concert. All plans...
Flooding halts Christmas Celebrations in Region 2
– 3 pumps need maintenance By Indrawattie Natram The Christmas celebrations for residents of Region Two had to be halted due to flood water flowing into...
Wham! star George Michael has died
British pop star George Michael has died, according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s...
Queen misses Christmas Day church service ‘because of cold’
The Queen has not attended church on Christmas Day because she is still suffering from a heavy cold. Buckingham Palace said she was staying indoors...
Fading away of Consultation: The rise of arrogance and authoritarianism
By Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP, Attorney-at-Law Consultation is a fundamental factor in any democratic equation. At a national level, and by extension, engagement of the...
President visits GPHC’s Maternity Ward on Christmas Day
President David Granger this morning visited the Maternity Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and interacted with mothers and babies born on...
1700 cases of sardines from China with false label refused entry
Local authorities have denied clearance to some 1700 cases of sardines imported from the Peoples Republic of China after false manufacturing dates were found...