Fire Fest Fan Appreciation show set for Tuschen Ground

All roads will lead to the Tuschen Community Centre Ground, East Bank Essequibo today (Boxing Day) for Fire Fest’s Appreciation Day Concert. All plans are moving ahead of schedule for the hosting of the event regardless of the rain.

Rikki Jai

The event, according to the organisers, will be epic with several high-class performances from renowned singers. The concert is a way of giving back to fans that have supported Fire Fest Production over the year whether at “Clash of the Titans”, Guyana Night concerts or any other event.

Last year, the Leonora stadium was packed to capacity for the 2015 edition of the event and it is expected that this year will be no different. The line-up for the show will see several international, regional and local artistes.

Terry Gajraj

These include former International Chutney Monarch Rikki Jai; Guyanese “Baboo” Terry Gajraj; Mahendra Ramkellawan; Asha G; Chiney Man; Granny Ivelaw; Cool Boyz and others. The event will also feature the Dax New Generation Band, Fire Fest Dancers, the Fire Fest Band and others.

The official emcee for the event is WR Reaz. Tickets for the event cost $1500 and are available at regular ticketing locations. This is one event you do not want to miss.

