Fire completely guts Durban Backlands house

The Guyana Fire has launched an investigation into the circumstances which led to a fire at a house in Durban Backlands, Georgetown this afternoon.

The fire occurred at around 13:10hrs and saw an uninhabited house being completely gutted and reduced to ashes.

After receiving reports about the fire from residents, police and fire fighters rushed to the scene but nothing could be done to save any of the items in the home or the wooden structure.

Arson is suspected. It is not immediately clear who the owners of the property are and whether they have been duly informed about the fire.

The house is said to be located at 76 Durban Backland, Georgetown.