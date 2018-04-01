Fire almost guts former Linden tv station, dish

Firefighters were this afternoon summoned to contain a fire which quickly spread along the lawns of the area which houses a television station dish and former National Communications Network (NCN) transmission department at Richmond Hill, MacKenzie, Linden in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

Inews understands that the fire which was allegedly set to neighboring bushes by a security guard attached to a nearby Doctor’s quarters, spread uncontrollably and caught the wooden building and dish, however the swift action of firefighters from the Linden Fire Station prevented these from being completely gutted.

An eyewitness explained that it may have spread due to dry undergrass.