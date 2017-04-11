FIFA President concludes successful first visit with sod turning ceremony for football complex

FIFA President Giovanni ‘Gianni’ Infantino was welcomed into Guyana for the very first time where he participated in a number of activities even though he was on a packed and tight schedule.

Infantino was accompanied by a delegation of six (6) persons to see first-hand what football was in Guyana. His visit coincides with visits from other top football officials to the Caribbean as international bodies focus on supporting the progress of national football associations in reforming and developing football around the world.

Immediately after arriving, the FIFA President, along with two legendary footballers and the President of Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde visited the site for the FIFA forward project where they turned the sod for the first ever football complex in Guyana that will be located in Providence. Minister within the ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry who was on hand to receive Infantino participated in the activity.

The entire group then made their way to visit President David Granger, followed by a visit to the CARICOM Secretariat where Infantino paid a courtesy call on Secretary General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque. The FIFA President then made a stop at the Academy Training Centre (ATC) at the GNS ground on Carifesta Avenue where he witnessed the youngsters in action and even intermingled with his fans.

Infantino and Forde then closed off the visit with a conference where the two gave their outlook of what was happening in Guyana in terms of the sport. Infantino commended the efforts of Forde.

Forde explained that this was a historic moment and thanked Infantino for seeing what was happening with Football in Guyana.

President Infantino was elected to lead FIFA, which governs and serves 211 member associations around the world, in February 2016 with a mandate to reform football governance, rebuild trust in the game, and increase investment in football development.

The Guyana Football Federation had said that under President Infantino, FIFA member associations now have access to at least USD 1.25 million per year to support running costs, training, infrastructure and facilities projects, and for development programmes and competitions such as youth leagues and women’s football.

“This level of funding has the power to transform football in Guyana for generations to come,” Forde had said.

The FIFA Head arrived in Guyana at 08:30hrs and departed at 13:00hrs.