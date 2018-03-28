Female pensioner trailed from Vreed-en-Hoop Bank robbed in Parika

Police say they are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on a 67-year-old pensioner of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, which occurred about 10:00hrs on Tuesday at Parika, by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Based on information from the police, the victim transacted business at a Bank in Vreed-en-Hoop, and then proceeded to Parika, where she was approached by one of the suspects, who exited a private motorcar and held her at gunpoint.

He then demanded the her bag containing approximately $900,000 and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, registration number CH 1423, which the police said they subsequently found abandoned at “Train Station Dam”.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle that the armed bandit exited from was charged and is presently before the court for Robbery Under Arms.

This publication was informed that the driver is also assisting the Police in this investigation.