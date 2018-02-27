Female bandit torches car of Corentyne taxi driver in robbery attack

A 32-year-old taxi driver is now counting his losses after he was robbed and his motor car torched by a woman who pretended to be a passenger at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ravindra Mohabir of Number 59 Village, Corentyne-Berbice.

According to information reaching INews, the incident occurred at around 06:40hrs.

Mohabir was reportedly leaving his friend’s home after he had just finished assisting him with car maintenance, when he was flagged down by a woman in the vicinity of the Number 61 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The woman reportedly enquired as to the cost to travel to the Number 63 Beach, and Mohabir answered that it was $2,000. She then entered the 192 Toyota Carina motor car, bearing licence plates HB7773 and paid.

He recalled that as he was turning into the main entrance to the beach, the woman requested that he diverts to another entry point.

The 32-year-old told media operatives that it was at this point, while he was about to comply with her request that he felt something hard and cold against his neck.

Mohabir noted that it wasn’t long before he realised that it was a gun, and the woman began to demand that he turn over his cash and valuables.

However, when the taxi driver explained that she was his first “job” for the day, and he had only made the $2,000 she had paid him, the woman reportedly became enraged.

As such, she grabbed the cash and the man’s mobile phone before commanding him to get out of his car and run.

Mohabir did as he was told and ran straight to the Number 62 Village Police Outpost where he made a report of what transpired.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they found Mohabir’s motorcar exactly where he left it, completely torched.

A search for the suspect is on-going.