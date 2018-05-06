Federal Management security officer killed in early morning accident

A security officer attached the Federal Management System was today killed when the car in which he was travelling ended up in a trench at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara after the driver lost control.

Dead is 47-year-old Garfield McPherson. The accident occurred sometime at about 06:20h.

Based on reports received, the driver, a 28 year old resident of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was heading to Georgetown and in the vicinity of Land of Canaan, he reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle but instead, he lost control and drove into a trench.

The driver along with McPherson and another passenger, Diana Mc Garrel, 28, of Bachelor’s Adventure were pulled from the vehicle and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where McPhGarriel was pronounced on arrival.

Mc Garrel and the driver were up to late Sunday evening receiving medical attention as the Police investigate the matter.

In a press statement earlier in the day, the police stated that Mc Garrel was killed instead of McPherson and as such, the force has since apologised for the inadvertent mistake.