Fed, kept like an animal, mute man sees the light of day

A man who was locked away for the past three years, in what can only be described as pen like structure fit to house animals, saw the light of day when he was rescued by the Guyana Women Miners Organisation (GWMO) with assistance from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The man, identified as 28-year-old Gopaul Etwaroo, who is said to be mute and suffering from a mental illness was found at the Block R, North Sophia home of his father and stepmother, who are responsible for the deprived living conditions of Etwaroo.

This publication was told that Etwaroo was reportedly locked away on the basis that he would constantly destroy household items. The man was reportedly being fed like an animal.

Based on reports received about the inhumane treatment being meted out to the young man, members of the GWMO made a decision to visit the area to investigate.

It was during their visit to the premises on Friday that the man was discovered.

Etwaroo was given the bottom halves of three bleach bottles – one for his food, one with water and one for him to use to take a bath.

Following the discovery at about 12:00h, the seemingly calm man was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he will undergo several medical examinations.

His stepmother was arrested and is being grilled by the Police in connection with inhumane conditions in which the man was kept. His father, who is the driver of an attorney, is still to be questioned.