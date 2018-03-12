Father who inflicted severe beating on 16-year-old daughter fined $100,000

A father, who beat his 16-year-old daughter with a steel pipe and other objects was on Monday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Idenco Fredrick admitted to the court that he inflicted a beating on his 16-year-old daughter on March 5, 2018 at East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The Court heard that Fredrick’s attempted to question his daughter, who on the day in question came home late from school.

However, the teenager reportedly gave rude responses to her father, which annoyed the father and prompted him to snatch her by her hair and throw her to the ground before he dealt her several slaps.

The young woman reportedly told her father “why you nah kill me and done” which further angered him, the court heard.

It was reported that Fredrick took up a scrubbing board and dealt the teenager several lashes. She attempted to escape him but he pursued her and in the process, took up a steel pipe which he used to continue beating her.

The teen reported for school the following day and a teacher observed the marks of violence about her body and called the Welfare Department.

A medical examination, conducted on the 16-year-old, showed multiple wounds and abrasions about her body.

According to Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore, the Police were called, and the father was arrested and charged.

After having in-camera discussions with the young woman and her mother, Magistrate Judy Latchman fined the father $100,000.

A default in paying the fine will result in one month imprisonment.