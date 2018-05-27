Father, son held for fatal stabbing of labourer

A labourer was in the wee hours of this morning stabbed to death during an argument with two men at a bar-be-que and lime at Third Street Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. Brayon Dewakar, 25, of Lot 128 Mon Repos South, ECD was stabbed once to his right side chest.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was at the Bar-Be-Que and Lime with a few friends when the two suspects, a father and a son confronted them thus resulting in a heated argument. As the argument escalated, the now dead man’s friends ran away and left him behind.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a knife during the argument. After sometime, one of Dewakar’s friends returns only to find him in a yard lying in a pool of blood. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Acting on information received, the police went to the home of the two suspects during which the son was arrested while hiding in a toilet. The father however, went to the Beterverwagting Police Station where he lodged a complaint against the now dead man claiming that he was robbed and beaten.

At that time, the police ranks were not aware that he was involved in the murder and as such, they issued him a medical and referred him to the GPHC to seek medical but was arrested by ranks who escorted the now dead man. The knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found in a nearby trench.

Police are continuing their investigations.