Father, son granted $100,000 bail for allegedly wounding in-law

A father and son found themselves before Magistrate Judy Latchman earlier today (Friday) charged for wounding their in-law.

Kishwar and Thameshwar Chatterpaul denied the charge read to them which alleged that on December 27 2018 at Lot 5 Eden Street, Tuckville, Georgetown, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Dwayne Hetemyer.

According to the duo’s Attorney, Michael Somersault, on the day in question, the Virtual Complainant (VC) and his clients were involved in an argument which escalated into a fight.

He however claimed that Kishwar Chatterpaul is to the one who received injuries and not the VC.

The VC explained to the Court that he is married to the daughter of Kishwar Chatterpaul, who on the day of the incident, requested that he follow her to her parents’ home to pick up clothing.

He further explained that upon his arrival there, he waited on the road as himself and the family of the young woman have a complicated relationship.

He revealed that Kishwar Chatterpaul saw him on the road and attacked him with a chopper. He managed to disarm the man and to subdue him. However, he added that he felt a lash to his head and when he turned around, he noticed his brother in law, Thameshwar Chatterpaul and another who both began to assault him.

He was rescued by the neighbour of the Chatterpaul’s who is known to him and was later treated for a head injury.

Both the defendants were granted $100,000 bail each and are expected to return to Court on February 9 2018.